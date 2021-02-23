Political consultations held between Armenian, Iraqi Foreign Ministries

Political-diplomatic consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Iraq were held in Baghdad, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Artak Apitonian and Senior Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry of Iraq Nizar Al-Khairallah.

The parties signed the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of Iraq on Mutual Exemption of Visas for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports as well as the Memorandum of Understanding օn Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq..

On the same day, Artak Apitonian met with the Chairman of the Armenian-Iraqi Intergovernmental Commission, Minister of Agriculture Muhammad Al-Khafaji. During the meeting the parties discussed the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission, the prospects for the development of the Armenian-Iraqi trade and economic relations, as well as the possible dates of the third session postponed for well-known reasons in Baghdad.

The delegation headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister visited the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, where he met with the Avak Archbishop Asadourian– the Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Iraq and members of the Central Council of the Armenian National Committee.

On February 23, the delegation headed by Artak Apitonian also met with the members of the group of the Armenian-Iraqi Inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Rehan Hanna Ayoub.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in ensuring the normal development of the Armenian-Iraqi relations. Artak Apitonian expressed gratitude to Rehan Hanna Ayoub for the fair statement made during the Artsakh war.