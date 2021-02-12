Police investigating desecration of Holocaust and Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The Police are investigating the desecration of the memorial to Holocaust and Genocide victims in Yerevan’s Oghakadzev Park.

The scene has been inspected, probe into the circumstances of the incident is under way.

The Central Police Department is preparing materials on the incident.

The memorial was painted with graffiti overnight.

The memorial consists of two primary pillars, with “To Live and Not Forget: To the Memory of the Victims of the Genocides of the Armenian and Jewish Peoples” written in Armenian on the right pillar and Hebrew on the left pillar.