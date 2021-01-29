EU calls for release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

EU has welcomed the release of five Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan in November.

“EU welcomes release of five Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan in November and calls for the immediate release of the 57 remaining in custody,” Peter Stano, European External Action Service Spokesman Peter Stano said in a Twitter post.

” This would contribute to building confidence between both countries which is important for lasting peace in the region,” he continued.

Five Armenian servicemen were repatriated in Thursday through the mediation of the Russian side. They were among the 62 volunteers from Shirak province captured by Azerbaijan after the signing of the November 9 statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.