Trump faces second impeachment vote

The House of Representatives has opened its session, and Democrats are getting ready to impeach President Trump over last week’s deadly attack on Congress.

The Democrats have a majority in the House, so the vote later on Wednesday on whether to impeach Mr Trump for the second time is expected to pass.

There’ll be an hour of debate on the rule of the session, split between the two parties. Then, lawmakers will vote on the rule.

The final vote on impeachment should last around an hour.

Today’s impeachment vote in the House of Representatives was triggered by the deadly attack on Congress, carried out by Donald Trump’s supporters.