Youri Djorkaeff to spend Christmas with children of Artsakh

Former France international, Goodwill Ambassador Youri Djorkaeff will spend Christmas with children of Artsakh.

The children will spend an interesting time with the legendary football player and will receive tabs as a gift.

“The French government has been providing humanitarian aid to Armenians for about two months. President Macron personally assists with logistics. I was in Armenia in December, and decided to return for Christmas,” Djorkaeff told Public TV as he arrived at Zvartnots Airport in Yerevan.



“It is very important for me to be close to the Armenian children, to support them. France and Armenia have always had good relations. We have prepared a surprise for the children of Artsakh. My visit is also aimed at the development of education,” said the legendary footballer.

