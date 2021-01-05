Armenia, Artsakh FMs stress the need for immediate withdrawal of terrorist fighters from Karabakh conflict zone

On a working visit to Artsakh, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a meeting with Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Davit Babayan.

During the meeting the foreign ministers discussed the situation in Artsakh and the conflict zone created as a result of the September 27 armed aggression of Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and the involvement of foreign terrorist fighters as well as diplomatic means to overcome it.

In this context, David Babayan noted that international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, expansion of its international cooperation and peaceful, political settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship based on the recognition of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination remained a priority for the foreign policy of the Republic of Artsakh.

David Babayan also stressed the need to end the military occupation of a large part of Artsakh’s territory by the Azerbaijani armed forces, to restore the territorial integrity of the republic, and to create conditions for the return of the displaced population of Artsakh to their homes.

The ministers also exchanged views on the measures taken to overcome the humanitarian crisis created by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression and noted the need for the involvement of specialized international organizations to ensure comprehensive solutions. In this context, the interlocutors emphasized the need to recover the bodies from the territories under the control of Azerbaijan, and the early release of prisoners of war and hostages without preconditions, which is a requirement of international humanitarian law and stems from the obligations assumed by the Azerbaijani side in the statement signed on November 9.

The need for the immediate withdrawal of foreign terrorist fighters from the conflict zone was also emphasized.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers signed a plan of consultations for 2021 between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.

Further, the meeting continued in an expanded format with the participation of the senior staff of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, during which a wide range of issues related to the interaction of the relevant departments of the two ministries was discussed.