Not a single meter from the territory of Armenia will be ceded – Defense Minister

Not a single meter from the territory of the Republic of Armenia will be ceded, Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said at a meeting with the heads of a number of communities of Syunik province.



The participants of the meeting presented to the Minister of Defense their concerns about the difficult situation created in the region due to the border adjustments. The community leaders reported that due to the border changes, a number of settlements will be targeted by the enemy, including the regional center Kapan.

The Minister of Defense noted that the border is being adjusted in the presence of high-ranking officers of both sides, that not a single meter will be conceded from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. He stressed that these areas will be controlled by the Russian border guards, and a relevant agreement has already been reached. The Minister said it will create additional guarantees to strengthen the security system.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan noted that a whole complex of measures is being taken to ensure the security of these zones, in particular, new military units are being formed, new infrastructure is being created, and this process will be continuous.