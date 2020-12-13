Erdogan unaware of sensibility of poem he recited in Baku: Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unaware of the sensibility of the poem he recited during the ceremony on Thursday, Mehr News reports.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks in a phone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.

Referring to close and friendly relations between the two countries, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the Turkish President respects Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

He went on to say that Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unaware of the sensibility of the poem he recited during the ceremony.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces.



At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a separatist poem about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey’s Ambassador for explanations.