Iran’s Foreign Ministry summons Turkish Ambassador in response to Erdogan’s remarks in Baku

Today the Turkish Ambassador in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in response to the unacceptable remarks made by Turkish President Erdogan during his visit to Baku, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The Ambassador was told that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants an immediate explanation from the Turkish government.

امروز جمعه ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۹ سفیر ترکیه در تهران از سوی دستیار وزیر و مدیرکل اورآسیا به وزارت امور خارجه احضار و ضمن ابلاغ مراتب اعتراض شدید، به سفیر تاکید شد جمهوری اسلامی ایران خواستار توضیح فوری دولت ترکیه در این خصوص است. https://t.co/hy2g4TAK36 — 🇮🇷 وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) December 11, 2020

He was told that the Islamic Republic of Iran “will not allow anyone to interfere in its territorial integrity.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier responded to a poem recited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “wrongly” claiming that Iranian provinces of Azerbaijan were part of the Republic of Azerbaijan.