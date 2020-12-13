Baku confirms the death of four servicemen in the vicinity of Hadrut

The State Security Service and the Ministry of Defense said in a joint statement “four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed, two others were wounded.

In violation of the trilateral agreement on the cessation of hostilities, special forces of the Azerbaijani army launched an attack on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact in the area of Hin Taghlar and Khtsaberd villages in Hadrut region of Artsakh.

After hours of fighting, the enemy managed to enter the village of Hin Tagher, and approach the village of Khtsaberd.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said six Armenian servicemen were wounded and reported casualties on the Azerbaijani side.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian military are negotiating the return of the parties to the former positions in Hadrut region.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that “these actions of official Baku further underline the imperative to eliminate the consequences of the recent Azerbaijani aggression, including the de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh and the return of the Armenians of Artsakh to their places of residence.”