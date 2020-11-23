Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan – Reuters

Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara’s wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azerbaijani territory, Reuters quotes a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Turkey and Russia have already agreed to set up a joint center in the region to monitor the Nov. 10 ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.

Russian and Turkish officials have still to agree on the parameters of the monitoring mechanism, but Turkey, a staunch ally of Azerbaijan, also wants its own independent observation post to boost its influence in a region it sees as key to its own security.

“The biggest difference of opinion right now is the observation post Turkey will establish on Azerbaijan’s lands,” the Turkish source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Russia thinks it is unnecessary for Turkey to establish an observation post in the region independent of the joint center. However, this is necessary for Turkey.”

The source said talks would continue in Moscow and that Turkey expected eventually to reach a compromise with Russia.