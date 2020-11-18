Several settlements in Martakert and Askeran regions to be handed over to Azerbaijan

Nor Maragha, Nor Aygestan, Nor Seysula, Nor Karmiravan, Nor Haykajur, Hovtashen, Nor Jraberd settlements in Martakert region, as well as Ughtasar and Armenakavan settlements in Askeran region will also be handed over to Azerbaijan under the trilateral agreement reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, Artsakh’s Information center informs.

“The statement notes that the Aghdam region is to be returned to Azerbaijan until November 20, 2020. The abovementioned settlements, as well as Akna (Aghdam) settlement, according to the Azerbaijani side, are located in the Aghdam region,” the Information Center said.

The authorities are now taking measure to move the property of more than 2,000 residents of Martakert region and 400 residents of Askeran region to temporary places of residence.