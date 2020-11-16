Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine nearly 95% effective

A new vaccine that protects against Covid-19 is nearly 95% effective, early data from US company Moderna shows.

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

“All along, we have known that each day matters. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” Bancel added.

The trial involved 30,000 people in the US with half being given two doses of the vaccine, four weeks apart. The rest had dummy injections.

The analysis was based on the first 95 to develop Covid-19 symptoms.

Only five of the Covid cases were in people given the vaccine, 90 were in those given the dummy treatment. The company says the vaccine is protecting 94.5%.

The data also shows there were 11 cases of severe Covid in the trial, but none happened in people who were immunised.