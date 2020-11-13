Dutch FM will seek EU arms embargo on Turkey

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok wants to seek support within the European Union for a European arms embargo against NATO ally Turkey. The four government parties have asked for this because of Turkey’s involvement in several conflicts in the region, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Nos News reports.

The motion was submitted by the VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie coalition parties.

Minister Blok has responded to the request, saying he “would gladly do it”, referring to seeking support from his European colleagues.

According to the coalition partners, the cabinet should do its best in an EU context for an arms embargo.

“Time and again Turkey has crossed the line. It is time for firm measures,” said the author of the motion, ChristenUnie MP Voordewind. According to him, Turkey has transferred Syrian jihad fighters to Nagorno-Karabakh to fight there.