Only Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in Nagorno Karabakh – Russian MFA

Only Russian peacekeepers will be deployed on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“An important point that I would like to draw your attention to is about the peacekeeping forces. We are talking about the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation,” Zakharova said on the air of the Echo of Moscow radio station.

“When the text of the statement is published, no one will have any doubts, I would like to once again draw attention to the words of the President of the Russian Federation, we are talking about Russian peacekeepers in the zone, along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Zakharova said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Turkish military would be part of the peacekeeping forces.