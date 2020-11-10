Erdogan praises Putin’s mediating efforts in the Karabakh issue

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the initiative of the Turkish side, Kremlin said.

Vladimir Putin briefed his Turkish counterpart on the substance of the agreements with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, enshrined in a trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the mediation efforts of Russia, which create a good basis for reaching a long-term and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Особо отмечена важность достижения договорённости о полном прекращении огня, которая позволила остановить кровопролитие. Условлено о дальнейшем плотном взаимодействии в контексте реализации комплекса мер, предусмотренных Заявлением.

The parties emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement on full secession of fire, which made it possible to stop the bloodshed. They agreed on further close interaction in the context of the implementation of a set of measures provided for in the Statement.