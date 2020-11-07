Biden celebrates win, Trump says “the election is far from over”

The Biden campaign issued a statement moments after Joe Biden was projected to become the first candidate in a quarter century to defeat an incumbent president:

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-President-elect Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Joe Biden pledges to be a President for all Americans.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said in a statement from his campaign that Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner,” and call the race “far from over.”

The statement says the campaign’s legal battle will begin Monday:

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” the written statement begins.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” it says, correctly pointing out that the vote counts have not yet been certified by election officials and remain projections by news media.

Trump vows that “beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated”, in a reference to legal challenges that have already been filed – and many rejected – in several states.