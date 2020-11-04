UEFA bans Qarabag communications officer after call to kill all Armenians

UEFA has moved swiftly to provisionally ban Qarabag FK communications officer Nurlan Ibrahimov after comments made on social media calling for the killing of all Armenians.

UEFA said: “Nurlan Ibrahimov, is provisionally banned from exercising any football-related activity with immediate effect until the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case.”

Last week the Armenian Football Federation (FFA) complained about a post on social media by “Nurlan Ibrahimov, a PR and media manager of Qarabag FK, calling to kill all the Armenians, old and young, without distinction.”

Ibrahimov posted: “We [Azerbaijanis] must kill all Armenians – children, women and the elderly. We need to kill them without making a distinction. No regrets. No compassion.”

The FFA added that “he also justified the fact of Armenian genocide committed by Turkey” in 1915 and 1916. The posts were later deleted.