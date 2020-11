Another Syrian mercenary was captured by the Defense Army units during the hostilities.

According to the preliminary interrogation, Yusuf Alaabet al-Haji, born in 1988, is a resident of the village of Ziyadiya in Idlib, Syria.

The man is married and has five children.

The mercenary said he was promised a monthly salary of $ 2,000 for fighting “infidels” in Artsakh, and an additional $100 “reward” for each beheaded “infidel.”