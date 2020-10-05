Artsakh forces use tactical trick, forcing the enemy to fee, leaving 200 dead

In today’s fighting along one of the most dangerous sections of the frontline, the Artsakh Defense Army used tactical tricks, creating an impression of retreat, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Trying to quickly occupy the positions left behind by the Armenian forces, the enemy troops found themselves in a trap.

Most of the Azerbaijani unit was destroyed in heavy artillery fire.

The enemy fled irregularly, leaving more than 200 killed servicemen on the battlefield, the Spokesperson said.