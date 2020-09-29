Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Armenia’s Vardenis

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Vardenis military unit of the Armenian Armed Forces, and used air force in the direction of the military positions, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

This action of the enemy was preceded by the misinformation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia had allegedly fired rockets from the Vardenis region on the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry denied the reports, calling it misinformation aimed at paving the way for expanding the geography of military actions.

“The adversary thus tried to prepare the ground to substantiate his further actions,” the Spokesperson stated. She said the response is going to be tough.