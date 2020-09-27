Azerbaijani side undertakes an attack in the direction of Artsakh

The Azerbaijani side has undertaken an attack in the direction of Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

He said the Defense Army is successfully withstanding the attacks. The situation is developing, and further information will be provided, he said.

The Prime Minister urged to trust only official sources and refrain from giving in to the rival’s information flows.

“Let us stand firmly behind our state, our army, in the positions of defense of our holy homeland. And we will win. Long live the glorious Armenian army! Long live the Armenian statehood! Long live the Armenian people!” Pashinyan wrote.