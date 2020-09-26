Turkish officials slam US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, cite her stance on Armenian Genocide

Turkey’s presidential spokesman criticized US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday for “anti-Turkish remarks,” Anadolu Agency reports.

Ibrahim Kalin called Pelosi “a biased politician,” and recalled her stance on Armenian Genocide.

“Her Armenian genocide allegations do not match up with historical facts, her evaluations on Turkish politics also have nothing to do with historical and actual facts,” Kalin stated.

Kalin said “trying to solve American politics’ internal problems through Turkey is a vain effort.”

During a news conference Wednesday, US President Donald Trump was asked if there would be a peaceful transition of power if he loses the presidential elections.

“Well, we’ll have to see what happens,” Trump said.

In response to those remarks, Pelosi said: “We do know who he admires. He admires [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, he admires Kim Jong Un, he admires [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in Turkey.”

“But I remind him, you are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President – and by the way, you are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the United States of America. It is a democracy, so why don’t you just try for a moment to honor your oath of office to the Constitution of the United States?” she added.

Turkey’s foreign minister also harshly criticized US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her remarks.

“Speaker Pelosi’s rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will,” Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

.@SpeakerPelosi’s rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will. @realDonaldTrump — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) September 25, 2020

Turkish Communications Director also slammed Pelosi’s remarks.

“In Speaker Pelosi’s careless remarks, we see the reflection of pervasive misconceptions about Turkey among US politicians,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

“Speaker Pelosi’s remarks are made in the context of recent debates about peaceful transfer of power after the US elections in November. We must remind everyone that election results and people’s will are sacred for us,” he said.