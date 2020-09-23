US-based SADA Systems planning a Global Center for Technology Solutions in Yerevan

The US-based SADA Systems tech company is planning to establish a Global Center for Technology Solutions in Yerevan.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Armenian High-Tech Minister Hakob Arshakyan and SADA Systems founder Hovik Safoyan.

The Minister stressed the importance of establishing such a center in Armenia and the need for clear mechanisms for the inflow of talent, noting that the ministry’s global programs and emerging infrastructure are aimed at this important goal.

Touching upon the role of the Diaspora, Minister Arshakyan noted that for mutually beneficial cooperation it is necessary to properly assess the resources, to cooperate on mutually beneficial terms.

Hovik Safoyan noted, in turn, that the best investment will be the establishment of a new enterprise on the spot, which will include technical-engineering, professional, management services, support, application development, will be called to identify and train talents.

According to the SADA Systems founder, the company is planning a real business, where Armenian talents will gain experience and work for the benefit of Armenia’s development.