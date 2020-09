Abu Dhabi skyscraper, Burj Khalifa in Dubai to be lit up in colors of Armenian flag on Independence Day

On the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day, on September 21, the skyscraper of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company of the United Arab Emirates and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai will be illuminated in the colors of the Armenian national flag, the Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates reports.

The Armenian Embassy in Canada said earlier that the Niagara Falls would also be lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag.