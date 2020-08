Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Roman Golovchenko Prime Minister of Belarus, Belta reports.

The candidacy has to be approved by the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed another decree to appoint other members of the government.

Foreign Minister Yuri Karayev, Minister of Health Vladimir Karanik and Minister of Information Igor Lutsky retained their posts in the government.