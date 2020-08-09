TopWorld

Lukashenko wins landslide victory in Belarus vote, exit poll shows

Siranush Ghazanchyan August 9, 2020, 22:19
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Belarus’ incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko wins landslide victory in the presidential elections, exit poll shows.

An exit poll conducted at the request of Mir TV shows Lukashenko is winning with 79.7% of the vote.

Main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya comes second with 6.8%, according to the poll.

Results are expected to be announced on Monday for the first round of the election. A candidate must receive more than 50 per cent of the vote to win outright in the first round.

Alexander Lukashenko has led the country for the last 26 years.

