Armenian peacekeepers in Lebanon safe after Beirut blast

Armenian peacekeepers in Lebanon are safe and have not been affected by the blast, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

The Armenian Embassy in Lebanon is in constant contact with the Armenian peacekeepers in Lebanon. Ambassador Vahagn Atabekyan contacted the Armenian servicemen this morning, the Spokesperson informs.

According to the Ambassador, the peacekeepers are carrying out their service in the direction of the southern border, which is located quite far from the scene. The lives of peacekeepers are not in danger; they continue their normal service.

The Armenian contingent has been carrying out mission within the framework of UNIFIL since 2014. During a phone conversion with his Lebanese counterpart, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan reiterated Armenia’s willingness to continue the mission.

A UNIFIL maritime task force ship that was docked in Beirut port was damaged and some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers were injured, some of them seriously, in a huge explosion in the Lebanese capital, the United Nations interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement on Tuesday, Reuters reported.