Armenia determined to continue peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Armenia is determined to continue participating in UNIFIL, a UN-NATO peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, Armenian defense Minister David Tonoyan told his Lebanese counterpart

The Armenian Minister of Defense congratulated his counterpart on the 75th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The interlocutors discussed the epidemic situation in the armed forces of the two countries, exchanged views on creating additional opportunities for cooperation.

Zeyna Akari stressed the importance of the participation of the Armenian Armed Forces in the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon. In response, Minister Tonoyan reaffirmed the determination of the Armenian side to continue the mission.

David Tonoyan and Zeyna Akari also touched upon regional military-political developments and the need to expand and deepen military cooperation within the framework of bilateral agreements.