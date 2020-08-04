Armenians reported injured in Beirut blast: Catholicos Aram I visits Bourj Hammoud

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of teh Great House of Cilicia, visited the Armenian-populated Bourj Hammoud neighborhood of Beirut shortly after a massive explosion rocked the city.

According to Cilicia TV, Armenian neighborhoods suffered damage as a result of the blast. Armenians have been reported injured.

A large blast has hit the Lebanese capital, Beirut, causing widespread damage and injuring many people, officials say.

Reports say the explosion was in the port area of the city, with unconfirmed reports of a second blast. It is not clear what caused them.

Video posted online showed a large mushroom cloud and destroyed buildings.