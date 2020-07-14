Armenian-made combat UAVs used in action for first time

Armenian combat UAVs were put into action for the first time, as Armenia undertook punitive actions against Azerbaijan last night.

“July 13 will remain in history as the day, when the combat UAVs of Armenian productionwere put into action. For the first time, Armenian combat UAVs were used, in combat conditions, and showed brilliant results,” former Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

“It seems high-ranking officers became victims of their strike,” he added.

Earlier today Azerbaijan confirmed the death of Major General Popad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoev.