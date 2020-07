Azerbaijan has confirmed the death of Major General Popad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoev.

General Popad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoev died during clashes this morning, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister Kerim Veliyev told reporters on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan has also confirmed the death of five other servicemen.

Clashed continue along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertook an attempt to capture an Armenian military post on Sunday.