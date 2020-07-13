Azerbaijan loses an advanced drone

An Advanced drone of the Azerbaijani armed forces has been downed,” former Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

“Azerbaijani armed forces have suffered several casualties and lost an advanced drone (UAV) during the attack,” Hovhannisyan said in a facebook post.

Shooting at the Armenian Azerbaijani border continues after the Azerbaijani side undertook two unsuccessful attempts to violate the Armenian border and capture a defense post.

Azerbaijan has reported three deaths, the Armenian side has uncured no losses.