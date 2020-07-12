Azerbaijan reports third death

Azerbaijan has reported the third death after its troops attempted to capture an Armenian defense post near Tavush region this afternoon.

The country’s Defense Ministry says one of the three soldiers wounded in the clash has died. It had earlier reported two deaths and said another three soldiers were wounded.

At about 12:30 today servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan attempted to violate the state border of the Republic of Armenia, but the attack was repelled.

The Azerbaijani troops undertook a second attempt to capture an Armenian border post using artillery fire, but were forced to retreat, incurring loss in manpower.

No casualties were reported from the Armenian side.

The Azerbaijani side has resumed firing at about 11 pm, using mortars and tanks.