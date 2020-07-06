All residents of Nork nursing home in Yerevan recover from Covid-19

All residents of Nork nursing home in Yerevan have recovered from Covid-19, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs informs. No new cases have been reported.

All those who had been hospitalized have returned to the nursing home.

Given the current situation created by the pandemic, all institutions operating under the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs continue to work in a closed regime, and have minimized the entry and exit opportunities.

Coronavirus was confirmed in more than 40 residents and staff of the Nork nursing home