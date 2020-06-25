Museum of the Bible to host Armenian Church art exhibition in 2021

On June 24 Varuzhan Nersesyan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the US received Steeve Green, President of the Hobby Lobby, as well as founder and primary sponsor of the Museum of the Bible, Harry Hargrave, the CEO of Museum of the Bible and the curators of the Armenian exhibition “Breath of God” dedicated to the Armenian Bible and the Armenian Church art, which will be held in the Bible Museum in 2021.

Organizational issues and relevant topics were discussed at the meeting.

In March Armenia gifted a khachkar (cross-stone) to the Bible Museum in Washington, DC.

The khachkar is a replica of 14 century famous Armenian sculptor Momik’s work and is now part of a permanent exhibit at the Bible museum.

On December 16, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received the delegation of the Museum of the Bible in Washington led by Mr. Jeffrey Kloha, Chief Curatorial Officer at Museum of the Bible.

Representatives of the museum then revealed plans to organize an exhibition entitled “The Breath of God” dedicated to the Armenian Bible and the Armenian Church art.