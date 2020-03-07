Armenia sends khachkar as a gift to the Bible Museum in Washington, DC

Armenia has gifted a khachkar (cross-stone) to the Bible Museum in the US.

“This wonderful Khtchkar carved on tufa stone just arrived from Armenia as a gift from the people of Armenia to the Bible museum of the United States,” Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Varuzhan Nersisyan said in a Facebook post.

The khachkar is a replica of 14 century famous Armenian sculptor Momik’s work and will become a permanent exhibit at the Bible museum.

On December 16, in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received the delegation of the Museum of the Bible in Washington led by Mr. Jeffrey Kloha, Chief Curatorial Officer at Museum of the Bible.

At a meeting with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, representatives of the museum revealed plans to organize an exhibition entitled “The Breath of God” dedicated to the Armenian Bible and the Armenian Church art.