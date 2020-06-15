Secret documents reveal Turkey’s plans to invade Greece and Armenia – Nordic Monitor

Turkey has a plan for the invasion of Greece and Armenia, Nordic Monitor says in a new report.

According to a Power Point presentation prepared by the General Staff for an internal planning review, Turkey’s plan to invade Greece has existed since at least June 13, 2014 under the codename of “TSK Çakabey Harekât Planlama Direktifi,” in honour of Chaka Bey, a Seljuk Turk who invaded and took control of Lesvos, Samos, Chios and Rhodes, before the Byzantine Empire quickly retook the islands with General Constantine Dalassenos completely destroying the Seljuk navy.

Nordic Monitor says the documents were discovered in a court case file in the Turkish capital where investigating prosecutor Serdar Coşkun, a loyalist of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appears to have forgotten to remove the classified documents before submitting them to the court. They were collected from the General Staff headquarters during an investigation into a failed coup on July 15, 2016.

A slide from the secret document lists Turkey’s military offensive plans against Greece and Armenia with corresponding dates indicating when they were drawn up:

The documents including the invasion plan for Greece were found to have been exchanged among top commanders at the General Staff as they use a secure internal email communications system. Coşkun ordered the military to forward copies of all email messages for the previous two months including the encrypted ones, on August 1, 2016.

The document does not have any details on the specifics of the plan other than the name and the updated date of the plan. The details of the invasion must have been marked “top secret” and as such could not be shared through the intranet system run on the email exchange servers of the Turkish military.

The documents confirms what Nordic Monitor previously reported with respect to Armenia. An operation codenamed “Altay,” which was the name assigned to the military action against Armenia in another document, was also incorporated into the case file by prosecutor Coşkun. The same operation name was listed in the Power Point presentation as well.

Nordic Monitor is a news web site and tracking site that is run by the Stockholm-based Nordic Research and Monitoring Network. It covers religious, ideological and ethnic extremist movements and radical groups, with a special focus on Turkey.