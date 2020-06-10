Lithuania to send medical team to Armenia to help combat Covid-19

Lithuania will send a medical team and experts to Armenia to help fight Covid-19, Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius informs.

“Armenia continues an intense fight against the pandemic. Lithuania continues standing by our Armenian friends. Today Lithuanian Government decided to send a medical team and experts to Armenia aimed at helping to combat Covid-19,” the Foreign Minister said in a Twitter post.

“Together we will overcome all trials,” he continued in Armenian.

Միասին հաղթահարելու ենք ամեն փորձություն: pic.twitter.com/lEqxnbfY9I — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) June 10, 2020

Last month Lithuania sent medical supplies and equipment in aid to Armenia.