Lithuania to send medical team to Armenia to help combat Covid-19

Lithuania will send a medical team and experts to Armenia to help fight Covid-19, Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius informs.
“Armenia continues an intense fight against the pandemic. Lithuania continues standing by our Armenian friends. Today Lithuanian Government decided to send a medical team and experts to Armenia aimed at helping to combat Covid-19,” the Foreign Minister said in a Twitter post.
“Together we will overcome all trials,” he continued in Armenian.
Last month Lithuania sent medical supplies and equipment in aid to Armenia.