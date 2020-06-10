SocietyTop

Lithuania to send medical team to Armenia to help combat Covid-19

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 10, 2020, 15:37
Less than a minute

Lithuania will send a medical team and experts to Armenia to help fight Covid-19, Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius informs.

“Armenia continues an intense fight against the pandemic. Lithuania continues standing by our Armenian friends. Today Lithuanian Government decided to send a medical team and experts to Armenia aimed at helping to combat Covid-19,” the Foreign Minister said in a Twitter post.

“Together we will overcome all trials,” he continued in Armenian.

Last month Lithuania sent medical supplies and equipment in aid to Armenia.

Show More
Back to top button
Close