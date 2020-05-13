SocietyTop

Lithuania sends medical supplies in support to Armenia’s Covid-19 relief efforts

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 13, 2020, 21:15
Medial equipment and supplies were packaged and sent to Armenia today from the airport of the Lithuanian city of Šiauliai. Misak Balayan, Consul at the Embassy of Armenia to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia was present at the ceremony.

The Lithuanian Government announced on April 22 it would allocate 100 thousand euros in support of Eastern Partnership countries.

Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said the sum would be allocated for acquiring medical supplies made by Lithuanian companies, as a humanitarian assistance for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

