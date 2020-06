Legendary film director Sergei Parajanov’s widow Svetlana Shcherbatyuk-Parajanova died in Kyiv today aged 82, the Ukrainian Lira cinema informs.

In recent years, she lived with her son Suren Parajanov in the center of Kyiv.

Svetlana Shcherbatyuk-Parajanova was a philologist and teacher.

According to Russian film expert Vyacheslav Shmyrov, a repeated stroke was the cause of death.

She lived with Parajanov for 30 years.