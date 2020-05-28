PoliticsTopVideo

Tribute to the memory of the heroes of Sardarapat battle

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 28, 2020
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos Karekin II, Speaker of teh National Assembly Ararart Mirzoyan and Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Sardarapat Memoril today to pay tribute to the memory of heroes of the historic battle.

Հարգանքի տուրք՝ Սարդարապատի ճակատամարտի հերոսների հիշատակին։

