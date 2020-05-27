Azerbaijani Legion of Nazi Germany: Operations in Europe

The number of the Azerbaijani Legion of the Wehrmacht together with various special Azerbaijani units in the SS (Schutzstaffel) counted 40,000 people at most․

According to some Azerbaijani sources, including a book about Dudenginsky published on the website of the Presidential Library of Azerbaijan, the number of Legionnaires reached 70-75 thousand people․

Unlike the other national units, the Azerbaijani unit under the command of Abdurrahman Fatalibeyli was actively engaged in the fighting against Soviet troops in the Caucasus, Ukraine, Belarus and Poland.

Two battalions of the 111th Azerbaijani regiment of Wehrmacht also took part in the suppression of the Warsaw uprising in 1944․