Armenia to offer home treatment for Covid-19 patients with no or mild symptoms

From today on, coronavirus-positive patients with no or mild symptoms will not be hospitalized, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has announced.

“In a few days, hundreds of our citizens, who have no or mild symptoms, will return home from isolation, and the newly diagnosed citizens will not be isolated in hotels or hospitals,” the Minister said in a Facebook post.

He said the change is connected with two factors.

“The first is the growing number of citizens with a positive diagnosis, and the second is the change in the strategy for handling the asymptomatic cases from the point of view of optimal use of beds and other resources,” Torosyan added.

To implement the change smoothly, the National Health Institute will hold distance-learning courses for surveillance of coronavirus-positive patients at home. The Minister urges medical staff of city polyclinics, rural dispensaries and health centers to actively participate in the courses.

A call center for doctors will be established at St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical center, where physicians with more experience in treating the coronavirus disease will advise their colleagues on both methodological issues and specific patients.