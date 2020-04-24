Armenian Genocide commemorated at St Yeghishe Church in London

A closed Special Service to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in St Yeghishe Church in London, followed by the wreath-laying ceremony at the Armenian Khachkar.

The service was led by the Primate of the Armenian Church in the United Kingdom and Ireland, His Grace Bishop Hovakim Manukyan with the participation of the representatives of the Armenian Embassy in London, The Campaign for Recognition of the Armenian Genocide (CRAG UK) and The Armenian Community Council (ACCUK).

A closed Special Service to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide took place in St Yeghishe Church… Gepostet von Embassy of Armenia in the United Kingdom am Freitag, 24. April 2020

The bells of St Yeghiche in rang alongside with the bells of all Armenian churches over the world to commemorate the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.