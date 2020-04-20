Armenian football clubs to resume training on April 23

The Commandant’s Office and the Football Federation of Armenia have reached an agreement to alllow the Premier and First League clubs to resume training from April 23.

The Football Federation has been supplied with coronavirus diagnostic tests, which will be distributed to the participating clubs of the Premier and First Leagues within the coming three days.

Before the start of training, all clubs must test their players, as well as the the coaching and medical staff. Each training session can be attended by no more than 20 people at a time, including players, coaches, staff and medical staff.

In a week the Federation will discuss the issue of resuming the matches. The league could possibly restsrt in late May or early June, depending on the end of the state of emergency in Armenia and a number of other circumstances.