British veteran raises $22 million by walking for the health service

Captain Tom Moore, 99, a British war veteran, has raised more than $22 million for the health service by walking laps of his garden, prompting calls for him to be recognized by Queen Elizabeth, Reuters reports.

Moore completed the last of 100 laps of his garden on Thursday.

The retired army captain originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by completing his challenge before his 100th birthday on April 30.

But he captured the hearts of the locked-down nation, and donations flooded in from across the world.

Moore said the walk was inspired by the care he received from Britain’s state-run National Health Service when he broke his hip and when he was treated for cancer.