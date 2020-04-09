AVC Learning Zone hosts on-line masterclasses by Armenian Chess Champion Hovhannes Gabuzyan

On Wednesday, April 8th, the AGBU Armenian Virtual College (AVC) in cooperation with the Armenian Chess Federation hosted two interactive online meet-up sessions in AVC Learning Zone platformdedicated to the game of chess as a part of the Armenian heritage.

During these meet-up sessions the Armenian Grandmaster, Armenia Chess 2017 Champion with Hovhannes Gabuzyan delivered masterclasses, where in real-time explained the basic rules of the chess and answered the participants’ questions in Armenian and English.

Grandmaster Hovhannes Gabuzyan, who is the 2017 Armenian Chess Champion and the USA College Chess Champion of the years 2018 and 2019, attracted participants from Armenia and Diaspora. The masterclass has proven that chess is in high demand among the young generation since many attendees have expressed a great interest in further similar chess classes.

The AVC Learning Zone initiative was launched by the AGBU Armenian Virtual College on the 26th of March to provide ongoing education during school closures and has already received favorable feedback from people from around the globe:

The Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Arayik Harutyunyan has publicly endorsed the initiative by claiming: “I welcome AVC’s initiative in this time of transition for the education system. AVC has already proven that it deserves its established position in the field of online educational platforms, and this step is a serious advancement. This is a unique initiative, as it supports organizing online education for our compatriots in the Diaspora. In addition, it offers new opportunities for cultural education.”

“The AVC Learning Zone initiative is designed to turn each day into a journey of discovery and making friends while staying home. We are redeploying AVC’s unique capabilities to meet the immediate needs of our Armenian communities during this crisis. As always, we continue preparing our next regular quarterly term, the Spring Term, we plan this time to shift its start date earlier and offer it free of charge”, says the AVC Founding President Dr. Yervant Zorian.