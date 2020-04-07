Armenian brothers making COVID-19 face-visors for London hospitals

An A-level student and two former pupils have turned their school into a factory to produce protective equipment to help the NHS during the COVID-19 crisis, Sky News reports.

The trio are using 3D printers from their classroom to make face-visors for A&E workers and other health staff.

They are providing the equipment for free and using crowdfunding to pay for the raw materials and delivery costs with orders coming in thick and fast.

George Dzavaryan, 22, technical director at Augment Bionics and former pupil at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, west London, had the idea when he realized there was a shortage of protective equipment, and the capability to make it on 3D printers at his old school.

He recruited his bother Alex, who is an A-level student at the City of London School.

They were joined by another former pupil from Latymer Upper School, Finlay White, 19, an engineering student at Newcastle University, who answered an advert on social media.

They started work on Monday and have already created and delivered 90 visors to a hospital in Wales and have orders for 500 units from GP surgeries and hospitals in London, Liverpool and parts of Scotland.