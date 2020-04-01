Prince Albert II of Monaco gets cured of coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco, who tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, is declared “cured and in good health,” the Monaco Tribune quotes a statement from the Prince’s Palace as saying.

The Prince’s Palace of Monaco said in a press release that the doctors who have been following Prince Albert II since the beginning of his COVID-19 infection are today allowing him to end his quarantine period.

“The Sovereign Prince is declared cured and in good health”

The 62-year old Prince will soon rejoin his family, but continues to self-isolate while remaining in close contact with his government and close collaborators.

The Prince once again reminded the people of Monaco “of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others.”